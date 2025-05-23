Homewood Theatre season tickets on sale now

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre Homewood Theatre season tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets for the Homewood Theatre's 2025-26 season are on sale now, featuring six shows in total.

Tickets are $150 and guarantee you a reserved seat at every show of the season.

Here's what's scheduled to hit the stage:

Bill Bugg and Friends Part 8, August 13-17, 2025

Bill Bugg is back with an all new cavalcade of cabaret to kick off our season. He and his friends will be singing show tunes and standards backed by a swinging combo.

The Butler Did It, October 9 – 19, 2025

This murder mystery comedy will have you guessing as you try to figure out “whodunit”. No one is really as they appear…but you'll be on the edge of your seat, and laughing at the same time!

Steel Magnolias, December 4 - 14, 2025

Classic southern comedy with lots of laughs a little bit of heart! Everyone remembers the movie starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts. This one makes you remember it's better to have "30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special".

The Country Fried Fabulous Spa Dee Dah Sisterhood, February 5-15, 2026

From the writers of “The Golden Girls” television program! This one is a sequel to “The Hallelujah Girls” (which we did a couple of years ago) and promises to have you laughing out loud!!

Moon Over Buffalo, April 9-19, 2026

Madcap comedy about a theatre troupe’s split-up caused by one’s dalliance with a young ingénue. Things really get out of hand when they find out Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee. Door-slamming comedy guaranteed to bring laughs!

Working the Musical, May 28 – June 7, 2026

Musical based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book. This musical paints a vivid portrait of all the people who work… and make the world a complex and wonderful place.