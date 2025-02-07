Homewood staples prep for busy Valentine's Day holiday

× Expand Adobe Stock Female florist preparing boquet of roses in the shop. Close up girl creating the compose of flowers

As Valentine’s Day approaches on Feb. 14, there are plenty of places in Homewood to celebrate the holiday of love with a partner, friends, or family.

“Valentine’s Day is our busiest holiday of the year,” said Dorothy McDaniel, owner of Dorothy McDaniel’s Flower Market. “Mother’s Day is a close second, but we are very busy on Valentine’s Day. A lot of people have started treating Valentine’s Day as more than just one day and sending flower arrangements the week of Valentine’s Day so the recipient of the flowers can enjoy them longer. I would expect with Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, you will probably have a lot of people wanting to send flowers on Wednesday or Thursday of that week as well.”

The most popular flowers for the occasion are red roses and tulips, but McDaniel said her customers also love purchasing peonies and ranunculus.

“We prepare in January for the Valentine’s Day rush,” McDaniel said. “We do our best to accommodate everyone needing something for that day.”

On top of stocking up on favorite flowers, McDaniel hires additional staff to help with the rush, including extra drivers to handle the influx of delivery requests.

“It is definitely a high-volume day for us, but we look forward to it,” McDaniel said.

Freddy’s Wine Bar also spent part of January preparing for the holiday, which they expect to be busier than usual.

“It is definitely a time where people want to go out and have a good time,” said Freddy’s Wine Bar employee Ben Reed. “I think you have a lot of people who stop drinking in January for Dry January, and then Valentine’s Day marks that first holiday for people to get back into things. It is really great that it falls on a Friday this year because I imagine you will have people going out all weekend to celebrate.”

Located in the former Nabeel’s restaurant space, Freddy’s offers a vast selection of wine and food, making it a perfect spot for a romantic dinner filled with seasonal selections of boards, appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and main dishes.

For more information about Valentine’s Day offerings and reservations, go online to freddyswinebar.com.

MORE ROMANTIC SPOTS AROUND HOMEWOOD

GianMarco’s: A perfect romantic setting for those seeking an authentic Italian dining experience. For more information or to make a reservation, visit gianmarcosbhm.com.

Frothy Monkey: A great spot for a Valentine’s coffee date, breakfast, or a casual meal. For details on the Homewood location’s Valentine’s Day offerings, visit frothymonkey.com.

Real & Rosemary: Featuring fresh ingredients and cozy vibes, this restaurant is ideal for date night. Owner Jennifer Carlson said Valentine’s Day is expected to be especially busy and suggests patrons plan ahead. Visit realandrosemary.com for more information.

Little Donkey: For those craving spice, Little Donkey offers Mexican food with a Southern twist in a vibrant setting. For more details, visit thelittledonkey.com.