Homewood Rotary Club announces new leader

Rachel Reynolds has been elected president of Homewood Rotary for the 2020-21 club year.

A financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments, Reynolds has served Homewood Rotary in various positions over the last few years.

Other new club officers are Rhett McCreight, president-elect; Sandra Nelson, secretary; Jo-Ann Bradley, assistant secretary; Tellis Shoemaker, treasurer; and Ben Johnson and Will O’Donnell, sergeants-at- arms.

Board members are president-elect nominee Kelly Moore, immediate past president Lawrence Corley, community service director Rachael Dollins, fundraising director Carol Chesnutt, scholarship director Al Murray, technical advisor/social media director Brett Richardson and director-at-large Gregg Wadsworth.

The leadership team was installed by Rotary International district governor Lee Weinman during a recent club meeting.

Homewood Rotary supports local, national and international projects through service and financial commitment. Its long-standing college scholarship program has assisted hundreds of Homewood High School graduates. Rotarians annually distribute dictionaries to third-graders at Homewood’s three elementary schools. Local beneficiaries also include the Homewood Library, Assistance League, Lakeshore Foundation, Bell Center, the Exceptional Foundation and other projects that impact area residents of all ages.

Many of the supporting funds result from events such as the club’s popular bake sale and Chalk Art Festival at We Love Homewood Day, a St. Patrick’s Day event and other fundraising opportunities.

Homewood Rotary meets each Thursday at noon. Current meetings are held on Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Submitted by Mary Wimberley.