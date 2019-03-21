Homewood residents support JLB efforts to raise more than $1 million for One Place

× 1 of 4 Expand Headshots courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham The 2019 Torchbearers from the Homewood area are Lanier Brown, Josh Carter, Jordan DeMoss, Lauren Roberts and Erin Stephenson. × 2 of 4 Expand Headshots courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham The 2019 Torchbearers from the Homewood area are Lanier Brown, Josh Carter, Jordan DeMoss, Lauren Roberts and Erin Stephenson. × 3 of 4 Expand Headshots courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham The 2019 Torchbearers from the Homewood area are Lanier Brown, Josh Carter, Jordan DeMoss, Lauren Roberts and Erin Stephenson. × 4 of 4 Expand Headshots courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham The 2019 Torchbearers from the Homewood area are Lanier Brown, Josh Carter, Jordan DeMoss, Lauren Roberts and Erin Stephenson. Prev Next

Two years ago, the Junior League of Birmingham(JLB) announced plans to celebrate and commemorate the JLB’s 100th anniversary. The organization will provide One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center the lead gift to acquire and remodel a permanent space for operations.

As part of the effort to provide this gift, the JLB has engaged a cross-section of the Birmingham community to come together in an effort to cast a wider net for fundraising and awareness. Collectively, the 2017 and 2018 Torchbearers, with the help of over 1,500 individual donors, have raised over $500,000 toward the JLB’s goal of $1.25 million.

On March 11, the torches were passed to 20 new torchbearers who are ready to raise $10,000 each, totaling $200,000 for this year’s goal. The 2019 Torchbearers from the Homewood area are Lanier Brown, Josh Carter, Jordan DeMoss, Lauren Roberts and Erin Stephenson.

The One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center is a center providing coordinated services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through a team of agency professionals who work together under one roof. One Place offers forensic nursing for victims of sexual assault, civil and criminal legal counseling, emergency housing placement, job placement, public benefits assistance and safety planning.

People across the state are encouraged to support the Community of Lights campaign to help the Torchbearers reach their individual donation goals for One Place. Visit communityoflights.swellgives.com to donate through May 9.

Submitted by Junior League of Birmingham