Homewood resident receives Samford award for inspiring creativity through dance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blakely Cottle. Samford President Beck A. Taylor, left, stands with 2026 Medallion Award recipient Blakely Cottle for her work within the dance community. The awards are given to individuals who exemplify accomplishments in civic and public affairs.

Homewood resident Blakely Cottle was recently recognized as a Samford University 2026 Medallion Award recipient.

The awards recognize individuals who exemplify accomplishments in civic and public affairs but have not otherwise been widely recognized.

Cottle, who has served as program director at The Dance Foundation for the last 23 years, received the award for her commitment to enriching lives and strengthening community through dance.

“I think dance is such a unique art form, and it is one of the most innate forms of expression within people,” Cottle said. “Babies often dance before they walk. I think dance is such a transformative art form that needs to be in reach for everyone. At The Dance Foundation, we strive to inspire dancers of all ages and abilities, meeting each dancer where they are and encouraging lifelong dance for everybody. I am so proud of The Dance Foundation’s history of bringing dance to students in the Birmingham community regardless of physical ability or economic limitations and am thankful every day to be a part of that legacy.”

Cottle began her dancing career at the age of 3 but admitted that it did not really click for her at that time.

“I was taking a very, very structured ballet class that was not a good fit for the 3-year-old me,” Cottle said. “I got back in dance around the age of 8 and just really hit the ground running and loved it. I continued to dance through middle and high school and into college. I chose a different degree path in college, but I chose a degree in theater while still taking many dance classes. This actually works so well for the classes I teach today. I use my theater background as much as my dance background in my classes for ages 2 to 4. Being able to think on my feet and adapt as I go, build wonderfully imaginative lesson plans and [keep] the attention of those littlest dancers really all comes back to my degree in theater, and I end up using it as much as I do my dance experience in class.”

Cottle said when she was first notified that she had won the award, she was incredibly surprised.

“I have not won any awards for my work before, and it was quite an honor,” Cottle said.

The Medallion Awards are given to those who are considered “silent heroes” from across the Birmingham area who exemplify kindness and dedication through their civic lives.

Cottle enjoys fostering programs for infants through third grade that help to create a sense of confidence, creativity and joy in young dancers.

“I have had so many great moments over my 20 years as a teaching artist,” Cottle said. “I have toddlers take their first steps in dance class. I had an 8-year-old student with Down Syndrome who jumped for the first time in dance class. They had been too scared to try it before in physical therapy, but they were so caught up in the fun moment in dance class that they jumped without thinking. There was such joy and delight on their face at that moment. Then, jumping became their favorite thing to do in class.”

Cottle said she also loves seeing moments where the dancer’s personality and creativity come out.

“I remember in a 4-year-old class I asked each child to choose their favorite animal and move like that animal around the circle,” Cottle said. “There were a lot of cats, dogs and horses, but then one child chose a mosquito and buzzed her way around the circle. Those unexpected moments where you get to see the individual shine through are always the most fun for me.”