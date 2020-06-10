Homewood resident announced as executive director of local nonprofit

Forge Survivorship Center’s Board of Directors has named Homewood resident Lauren Roberts executive director.

Roberts most recently served as vice president of strategic communications and development at A+ Education Partnership in Montgomery. A native of Baton Rouge, LA, her career spans a successful legal practice both in Baton Rouge and Birmingham. She recently served as president of the Junior League of Birmingham, a 2,500 member volunteer organization, from 2016-2017. She has also served as president of large leagues for the Association of Junior Leagues International. She currently serves as president of Leadership Birmingham’s Members’ Council.

"The Forge Board of Directors is honored to welcome someone with Lauren's expertise and commitment to the mission of Forge at this pivotal time in the history of the organization" says Board Chair Susan Sellers.

The organization is fresh off the heels of nonprofit incorporation and a move to an historic home on Birmingham’s Southside. Roberts said she is grateful for the opportunity to lead Forge at such an integral time.

“This is an exciting time to be at Forge, and I’m looking forward to joining an exceptional team and working together to further Forge’s mission of supporting breast cancer survivors and their loved ones.”

Forge was founded in 2016 as a project of the Women’s Breast Health Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham and is a unique partnership with the local health systems, providing support to breast cancer survivors.

To learn more about Forge, visit www.forgeon.org, email info@forgeon.org, or call 205-838-6159.

Submitted by Claire Gray.