Homewood native wins writing gold medal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karen and Matt Sullivan. Grace Sullivan with her 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards gold medal.

Homewood native Grace Sullivan, 16, received a national Gold Medal at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 7 for her personal essay/memoir.

As a National Medalist in the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Grace’s essay was chosen from among 340,000 visual and written works of art to receive two regional awards in the fall (a Gold Key for her personal essay/memoir, and a Silver Key for her screenplay.)

Her memoir went on to national judging this spring and was awarded a Gold Medal, reserved for the top 1% of submissions.

Sullivan and her parents enjoyed events celebrating the medalists, culminating with a special evening at Carnegie Hall, hearing from guest speakers such as Tina Fey and poet laureate Tracy K. Smith, among others.

Sullivan attended Edgewood Elementary and Homewood Middle School, and she is now a junior at The Alabama School of Fine Arts with a creative writing specialty. She is also on the Youth Board of the Sidewalk Film Festival.

Sullivan’s winning essay is published at artandwriting.org/explore/online-galleries under “Personal Essay & Memoir.”

Submitted by Karen and Matt Sullivan.