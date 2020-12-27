Homewood native and his team of architects bring joy to children through design makeovers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christopher Kids. Brett Reebals, left. and Evan Reebals, right, work on an art project while wearing T-shirts for Christopher Kids, a nonprofit started by their father, architect Chris Reebals. The nonprofit uses design makeovers to bring joy to children facing life challenges.

Homewood native Chris Reebals is a successful architect in Birmingham and serves as president of his own company.

Christopher Architecture & Interiors (CAI), based on Highland Avenue, is a luxury, high-end firm specializing in custom residential and boutique commercial designs.

However, Reebals and his staff have done more than just search out commissions.

They spent years brainstorming a way to use their skills to help children in Birmingham who are disadvantaged or struggle with health issues or other life challenges.

They finally arrived at a vision “to serve through design and bring joy to a child by creating a special space for a little one experiencing a tough situation,” Reebals said in a news release.

In September, Reebals and CAI launched a nonprofit called Christopher Kids to provide customized spaces for children with exceptional stories. The mission statement is “serving children through design.”

Christopher Kids also partnered with Make-A-Wish Alabama.

“We strongly believe that providing meaningful spaces is a key contributor to quality of life and well-being,” Reebals told Iron City Ink. “Many disadvantaged children never experience the joy of a tree house, playroom, a nice bed or even necessities like handicap ramp or access.”

“The team at CAI provides clients with unique spaces catered to their family’s individual lifestyle,” said Caroline Shea, philanthropy coordinator at the firm. “Similarly, each of our Christopher Kids projects will serve by designing a space inspired by the child’s personality and favorite activities.”

“Through Christopher Kids, we want to instill hope and joy through creativity to supply the hope, joy and imagination these children deserve,” Reebals said.

The first child to receive a design makeover was a young woman named Shameria, who lives with a neurological condition.

Make-A-Wish Alabama got in touch with Christopher’s Kids and introduced them to Shameria, Shea said.

The mission was to design a bedroom for Shameria and her sister to share.

“Beyond designing Shameria’s room, we were honored to be part of the installation,” Shea said. “It was such a special day seeing all the hard work pay off. When the furniture was assembled, the art was hung and the beds were made, it was time for the reveal. The joy on Shameria’s face after seeing her new room is a moment we will never forget.

“Shameria’s reaction was so rewarding,” Shea said. “She and her mom were blown away with the result, and we were so proud of our work as well as the amazing team of vendors who made the room possible.”

Shameria’s project was revealed in August, Shea said.

The other partners on the project were the Make-A-Wish Alabama staff and volunteers, Suite Dreams, Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company, Carrie Pittman Art and Party Pickup.

“Giving [children] a place to escape and make some happy memories in their own home is the gift that keeps on giving,” Shea said. “My childhood home means so much to me even as an adult. The memories I made in that house with my friends and my sister will be with me forever. Being able to give a child a space that will serve as the backdrop for their most cherished memories is so very special.”

Reebals said that his desire to help kids is driven in part by a deeper mission.

“I feel strongly that we should be compassionate towards the marginalized, oppressed and disadvantaged,” Reebals told The Homewood Star, referencing his Christian faith.

He is also a parent.

“I have young children of my own, and I often consider how it would make me feel if they were to suffer,” he said. “It breaks my heart to imagine them growing up with these challenges.”

“Design can, and should, stimulate imagination and foster hope,” Reebals said.

The nonprofit’s next project, a basement for a second child, was to be revealed Nov. 20, Shea said.

Joanna Goodman, CAI vice president and the firm’s director of interiors, has worked on the project, helping with the designs and sourcing vendors willing to donate needed items.

“She and her team have been a great asset in sourcing vendors that are kind enough to donate items to us as well as advice on the best way to use the space provided in a creative but classic way,” Shea said.

Madi Gurley, an interior design student at Auburn University, has done a lot of work on the presentations of the designs to the families.

A child is eligible to receive service from Christopher Kids if they are under the age of 12, live in the Southeast United States and are currently facing or have previously faced chronic or critical illness, physical or intellectual disabilities, or other life-altering challenges such as life-threatening injury, parental loss or foster care.

The nonprofit is currently trying to do a project each quarter, Shea said.

“I would love to see that doubled next year and have a goal of one per month in the third or fourth year,” Shea said. “Of course, this all depends on the need and the funding available.”

To learn more or to make a donation, go to christopherkid.org.