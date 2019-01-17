Homewood library’s Valentine’s Day activities help to spread the love

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Attendees applaud for the performers at a dinner theatre production of the Homewood Public Library. The library produces the Valentine’s Day dinner theatre each February.

The Homewood Public Library has two major events coming up this month to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 12 from 4-5 p.m., the library will be hosting a Stupid Cupid Chocolate Party, where visitors can play chocolate-themed games, learn some trivia about the candy and even win prizes. This event is free and open to youth in grades 6-12 only.

“We used to call it the Anti-Valentine’s Day chocolate party, but it just doesn’t roll off the tongue like Stupid Cupid,” said Judith Wright, teen department librarian. Popular activities that young visitors enjoy at the annual party include various chocolate tasting games and a race to unwrap candy bars with oven mitts.

A special Valentine’s Day dinner theater will be Feb. 16-17, featuring a performance of the play “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney. The dinner buffet will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the play to begin afterward.

The play follows the written correspondence between main characters Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner from their childhood through adulthood. Though their lives take them in different directions, they somehow manage to find their way back to each other through their letters, creating an engrossing storyline.

According to adult librarian Leslie West, the dinner theater events almost always sell out.

“It’s really a great meal, and you have a live performance of a play. It’s something different,” West said.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day dinner theater performance are available for purchase through the library’s website for $35.