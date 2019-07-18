Library recognizes outgoing board member

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. From left: Library Board of Trustee member Rosa Hill, board member Ginny Bugg, Library Director Deborah Fout, outgoing board member Paul Doran, board chair John Krontiras and City Council liaison Andy Gwaltney at a meeting recognizing Doran.

Dr. Paul Doran was recognized for nine years of distinguished service on the Homewood Public Library Board of Trustees at the July board meeting.

Doran served the unexpired term of David Smalley and then completed two full terms on the board. He served as board chair for the past three years.

Other board members, library staff members and City Council liaison Andy Gwaltney, were present for Doran’s last board meeting.

Doran spearheaded the creation of the Homewood Public Library Foundation in 2011 and suggested a Block Party as a fundraiser. Today, the Block Party is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser. He was awarded the Library Champion Award for Jefferson County in 2017. He has enlisted much support for the library throughout the community and done an outstanding job as a trustee.

Although he is no longer on the board of trustees, Doran will continue to work with the Homewood Public Library Foundation Board.

Submitted by Homewood Public Library.