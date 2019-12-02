Homewood Library Foundation holds reception

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather M. Cover. From left to right: Julia Bernstein, Barry Copeland and Tiffany Vickers Davis attended the Homewood Library Foundation reception Nov. 13.

On Nov. 13, the Homewood Library Foundation held a reception for past donors, sponsors and members. Julia Bernstein, foundation president, Mayor Scott McBrayer, and Library Director Deborah Fout all spoke at the reception, thanking those who have helped build the organization and make it a success.

The Foundation was started in 2013 by Dr. Paul Doran, Jr., then the Library Board of Trustees Chair. In 2016, the Foundation hosted the first Block Party, which has grown in size and attendance every year. The Foundation has funded several library projects, including the Reading Nook in the Children’s Department and a new audio/visual system in the Large Auditorium.

The overwhelming support of the community, local businesses and restaurants, and the hard work of the Foundation Board of Directors, have enabled the Foundation in fulfilling its mission “to enrich the Homewood Public Library as the cultural center of the community through raising private funds to supplement public funding for facilities, services, projects, collections and technology.”

Submitted by Heather M. Cover, Special Projects Librarian.