Homewood Jazz in the Park back for 4th year April 7

Plan to kick back and enjoy some live music April 7 when Jazz in the Park returns for its fourth year to Homewood’s Central Park.

The 3 p.m. event is the first of this year’s Magic City Smooth Jazz series and is co-sponsored by the Homewood Arts Council, said Diane Litsey, arts council chairman.

The concert features saxophonist James Crumb Jr., who is the leader of N’Fusion, one of the most popular smooth jazz groups in the Southeast. The performance will include R&B, neo-soul, funk and jazz fusion.

Crumb is a Birmingham native and received his musical training in Birmingham City Schools, Alabama A&M and UAB.

Litsey said she hopes everyone, whether jazz fans or those wanting to learn more about the genre, will plan to attend the free concert.

“Live music is an experience that has energy and excitement, something all ages can connect to and enjoy,” Litsey said. “The community is encouraged to spend the afternoon at the park with us. And remember to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.”

For more information, visit the Homewood Arts Council’s Facebook page, or contact Litsey at 213-7866 or diane@thedancefoundation.org.

Magic City Smooth Jazz is celebrating its 10th season with a mission to expose and engage audiences in culturally underserved communities in the state of Alabama to various styles of jazz music at no cost to the public.

For more information, contact Magic City Smooth Jazz founder and Executive Director Bernard Lockhart at 616-1735 or go to magiccitysmoothjazz.com.