Homewood illustrator talks new book, career

Michelle Hazelwood Hyde has always loved drawing.

In second grade, her grandfather bought her a guide to drawing “Woody Woodpecker and Friends,” she said. She took to it instantly, falling in love with drawing characters and cartoons and making Christmas cards for friends and family.

“There was so much joy in that,” Hyde said.

Hyde grew up in Philadelphia before going to college in Sarasota, Florida. She got a job in Alabama at the TimesDaily in Florence. She spent many years in the newspaper business in the Southeast, but it wasn’t what she wanted to do long-term.

“I got tired of doing locator maps,” Hyde said. “My husband and I wanted to start our own thing.”

The Hydes quit their jobs and moved to Birmingham, as her in-laws live in Northwest Alabama, she said. She spent two years doing advertorials at The Birmingham News and enjoyed it, taking part in the short-lived launch of the magazine Lipstick.

While pregnant with her daughter, Hyde was laid off by the News, but looking back, she knows it was needed at the time.

“I needed that push to do children’s books,” she said.

Her first book, “Night, Night Birmingham,” came out 11 years ago. Little Professor in Homewood was one of the first bookstores to approach her about carrying the book, she said. It has become a go-to baby book for Birmingham residents and natives, she said. Over the years, Hyde illustrated books for the National Center for Youth Issues, focused on helping children learn important life lessons.

In 2019, celebrated children’s author and fellow Homewood resident Charles Ghigna contacted Hyde about illustrating his book on the Alabama bicentennial, “Alabama My Home Sweet Home.”

“It was pretty special, especially since my kids were born here,” Hyde said. “It was an honor.”

Hyde now has a new book out, “Up Where the Stars Are,” written by Ryan Jacobson. The book “showcases the positive power of imagination and celebrates every child’s unique gifts,” according to a release from the book’s marketing agency.

“It also introduces children to nine constellations, complete with instructions for finding them in the night sky,” the release said.

The book follows the adventures of a boy with Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the nervous system. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.

Hyde said illustrating the book was “a little intimidating.” It offered her a chance to learn more about the disorder and about constellations, which are explored by the main character.

Hyde said she tries to create her own style with each book she illustrates, avoiding looking at how others may draw different subjects.

She’ll get out a sketchbook and doodle ideas, start playing with characters and then, about 20 pages later, come back to circle what she feels is working. From there, she starts considering the layout and design of the page and then puts the drawings into Photoshop.

Wherever Hyde may be, she always has her sketchbook with her.

“I’ll draw anything,” she said. “I just love grabbing my sketchbook and going out and observing. It gives me an appreciation for everything around me. There’s so much inspiration happening all the time.”

Her children have been key to her inspiration, she said.

“They are amazing,” Hyde said. “I am so lucky.”

Homewood has been good to her in the 19 years her family has lived here, Hyde said. They have embraced her books and her family.

“It’s like Mayberry,” she said. “This is a bubble, and I’ll take it.”

Hyde, who has illustrated more than 20 children’s books, is working on a project for herself at the moment, a thank-you note to her kids, she said.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Hyde said. “I always wanted to do children’s books, but didn’t have the knowledge until I had kids.”

“Up Where the Stars Are” is available from major retailers and at Little Professor, where there will be a book signing May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.