Homewood High School graduate performs first documented pacemaker implantation in a gray wolf

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Maran. Brian Maran has cared for a variety of exotic animals in his time as a veterinary cardiologist, most notably the recent, groundbreaking pacemaker surgery on Shila, a gray wolf.

Brian Maran never expected to be standing in an operating room looking down at a gray wolf, but in early June he found himself doing just that.

Maran, a 2001 Homewood High School graduate, is board certified by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine in the specialty of cardiology. He operated on Shila, Woodland Park Zoo’s 14-year-old female gray wolf, in what they believe was the first documented pacemaker implant procedure for the species.

“I was understandably nervous because it is something that’s big, and I’m well aware that it was very much in the public eye,” Maran said. “I can’t say I was more nervous than I am for any other patient because these are, just like in people, very critical arrhythmias … and while nervous about, you know, I want everything to go well, I want this animal to live, I want to help, there’s also the confidence of how incredibly trained we are.”

According to the zoo, located in Seattle, Washington, animal keepers observed concerning behavior from Shila over a two-day period. She showed signs of decreased activity and appetite; weight loss; and instances of stumbling, weakness, incoordination and falling.

The veterinary team examined her and determined that her heart rate was too slow, and she appeared to have a high-grade atrioventricular block, meaning the electrical signals from the upper chamber of the heart were not reaching the ventricles and functioning properly. They consulted veterinary cardiologist Dr. Jerry Woodfield, who confirmed the block and determined the only corrective solution was a pacemaker.

Maran and his team at Olympic Veterinary Cardiology were called in, and Shila was transferred to their facility in Everett, Wash.

To implant the pacemaker, Maran made a small incision and placed the device in the neck area. Using real-time video X-rays, called fluoroscopic guidance, the pacemaker lead was passed through the right jugular vein and positioned in the heart. The lead was then secured, and the pacemaker was activated and programmed to regulate the heart’s rhythm.

“This is a mammalian heart. So fundamentally, I can’t say I expected any massive differences between a normal dog,” Maran said. “We did everything as far as we understand it to be correct. Now, what’s important in this phase is that we continue to monitor.”

Maran earned his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Mississippi State University and completed his small animal medical and surgical internship at the University of Tennessee — Knoxville. He also completed his residency in cardiology and a master’s degree in pharmacogenomics at Washington State University

He previously served as a locum cardiologist for the University of Florida, where he was responsible for student and resident training, as well as managing the clinical service. Maran also lectures internationally on topics in cardiology and veterinary medicine and has presented lectures for veterinarians all over the United States.

Maran has cared for many exotic animals including polar bears, grizzly bears, horses, seals and most frequently what he calls “pocket pets.” These include animals like ferrets, chinchillas, birds, snakes, hamsters, guinea pigs and hedgehogs.

“If you name a species, we as cardiologists have to be trained on it and capable of caring for it,” he said.