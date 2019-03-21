Homewood Grown set for May 3

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. The Homewood City Schools Foundation will host its annual Homewood Grown fundraiser May 3 at Soho Square. The event includes a seated dinner, live music, remarks from alumni and an awards presentation.

The Homewood City Schools Foundation will honor teachers with its annual fundraiser, Homewood Grown, on May 3.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. at Soho Square.

Foundation Director Mary Scott Pearson said this year’s speaker is Cole Cubelic, a former football player for Homewood High School and the Auburn University. He is now a sports analyst for the SEC Network and also co-hosts a radio show, “3 Man Front,” on WJOX.

Pearson said Cubelic has returned to Homewood to raise his family.

In addition, the foundation will award the Teacher Impact Awards, recognizing one teacher from each school for going above and beyond in their work with students.

The winning teachers receive grants from the foundation, which also puts together videos of their colleagues and students talking about why these teachers deserve the honors.

Proceeds from the Homewood Grown event fund the Homewood City Schools Foundation’s work to supplement the school system budget, including its fall and spring grants for innovative projects. The foundation awarded its most recent grants on March 22.

Tickets are $100. Visit homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com/homewood-grown-2019 for event information and to purchase tickets.