Homewood grad works with Information Warfare Training Command

× Expand Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Thacker.

Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Thacker, a 2006 Homewood High School graduate, is stationed with a command responsible for teaching future information warriors the skills required to defend America around the world.

Thacker works as an intelligence specialist and instructor with the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.

IWTC Virginia Beach provides a continuum of information warfare training to Navy and joint service personnel, preparing them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

The training command currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian and contract members who train more than 6,500 students every year at five different training sites.

“This command gives me a lot of freedom,” said Thacker. “I am happy I get to spend more time with my family. I like being able to teach the sailors coming right out boot camp what they will be doing in the Navy.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Thacker and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy is everything,” added Thacker. “It supports me, my family, my son. It means a lot to be able to serve the country and teach students.”

Submitted by Navy Office of Community Outreach.