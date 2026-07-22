Homewood grad takes his wrestling career to Montevallo

Photo courtesy of Luke Berguson.
Homewood High School graduate Luke Berguson is currently attending the University of Montevallo, where he is studying finance.
At 19 years old, Luke Berguson is a lifelong outdoorsman who loves hunting deer and turkey, fishing and camping. A 2025 graduate of Homewood High School, he also enjoys attending concerts and spending time with friends. He attends Riverchase Methodist Church and is set to begin working as a lifeguard in his neighborhood.
Q: Where are you currently attending college? Why did you decide to go to college there?
A: I just completed my freshman year at the University of Montevallo. I decided to attend Montevallo because I was recruited by the wrestling team. I have always wanted to be a college athlete, and wrestling keeps me busy. A small school like Montevallo helps me to keep my focus. Also I am the third generation of my family to go to Montevallo; my grandfather and my mother both attended Montevallo as well.
Q: What extracurricular activities do you participate in at school or in the community?
A: I am a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) on campus at Montevallo, and, of course, I am a wrestler. I do not live on campus at Montevallo. I typically have practice for Montevallo’s wrestling team in the morning and with club wrestling in the evenings. As a commuter and an athlete, I do not have much time for anything else.
Q: How long have you been wrestling, and what do you enjoy most about it?
A: I have been wrestling since seventh grade. What I enjoy the most about wrestling is the community and the physical aspect of the sport. I played a lot of team sports growing up, but wrestling is both a team sport and it is one on one. When I win matches, it is because of my hard work that I have put in, and I have to prove myself as an individual to earn points for the team. I have a lot of friends that I compete with and against in the wrestling community, but we are all supportive of one another.
Q: What important life lessons have you learned from participating in wrestling?
A: I feel like I have learned a great deal from wrestling, such as how to work hard [and] never quit, leadership skills, teamwork and how to achieve personal goals. Wrestling takes a lot of hard work because it takes a toll on your body. It requires a lot of persistence. I have to take care of my body well, such as stretching, hydration, nutrition and recovery, so that I can keep going.
Q: What are you planning to pursue as a major at Montevallo, and why did you decide to major in that field?
A: I am currently studying finance in the college of business. I decided on that major because it has a lot of diverse options for careers.
Q: What do you miss most about attending Homewood High School? What advice would you give students new to Homewood High School?
A: The things I miss the most about Homewood High are the people, my friends and the coaches/staff that I basically grew up around because my dad is the head football coach at Homewood High. My advice to a new student at Homewood would be to enjoy the four years to the fullest because they go by so fast.
Q: What is next for you? Where do you see yourself in five years?
A: My short-term plans are to become a starter on the wrestling team at Montevallo and try to become an all-American at nationals. In five years I hope to be finishing graduate school and starting my career.