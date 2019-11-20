Homewood Family & Cosmetic Dentistry wins Beautification Award

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Homewood Beautification Board gave their 3rd Quarter Beautification Award to Homewood Family & Cosmetic Dentistry at 1752 Oxmoor Road.

The Beautification Board appreciated the loving care that Homewood Family & Cosmetic Dentistry took in refurbishing its office home. They truly improved the appearance while remaining faithful to their building’s original design. Their office is an asset to our city.

Submitted by Jennifer Andress.

