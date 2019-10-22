Homewood engineering firm achieves international accreditation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amanda Reagan. Vista Engineering & Consulting, LLC has achieved international accreditation for mechanical testing of metals.

Local laboratory and engineering firm, Vista Engineering & Consulting, LLC, has achieved ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for mechanical testing of metals. The rigorous quality standards were verified by A2LA, a Maryland-based accreditation body.

Vista’s state of the art metallurgical laboratory is now located in Homewood after “graduating” from Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. The lab has been utilized by manufacturers and attorneys from all over the country. Accreditation means that companies can be assured that the quality and accuracy of metallurgy tests are reliable and predictable.

“Accreditation by A2LA to ISO standards is a goal we’ve been determined to achieve for a while now, and we’re excited that our company has attained this official recognition of our standards of quality,” said Raymond Thompson, Ph.D., PE, owner of Vista Engineering.

Thompson has been recognized as the Engineering Council of Birmingham’s Engineer of the Year and has recently served as President of the UAB National Alumni Society.

Vista Engineering & Consulting, LLC has a 20-year track record of providing engineering services to attorneys as expert witnesses in cases that involve failure analysis of metals and materials. They also work with manufacturers and utilities to analyze and improve materials, designs and processes.

Submitted by Amanda Reagan.