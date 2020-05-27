Homewood City Schools CSFO receives award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson Homewood City Schools’ CSFO, Lynn Buch, is the 2020 recipient of Robert L. Morton Award.

Lynn Buch, Chief School Financial Officer for the Homewood City Schools, has been named the recipient of the 2020 Robert L. Morton Award by the Alabama Association of School Business Officials.

The award is named after the late Robert L. Morton, former assistant superintendent of administration and finance for the Alabama State Department of Education, and it is designed to recognize outstanding chief school financial officers in Alabama.

Buch has served as the Chief School Financial Officer for the Homewood City Board of Education since 2015. Buch has over 19 years of experience as a school business official working in several areas of school finance, including CSFO for Tarrant City Schools for six years, assistant to the director of finance for Mountain Brook, payroll director for Birmingham and assistant director of finance and payroll for the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Prior to entering public education, Buch worked with McAleer Computer Associates, Inc. She has also worked in public accounting and in computer operations for the USAF.

Buch holds a bachelor’s degrees in both accounting and business from Auburn University at Montgomery as well as an associate degree in computer science from Enterprise State Junior College. She holds the ASBO International Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations and currently chairs the ASBO Int SFO Certification Commission. Buch currently serves on the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials board of directors and is a past president of AASBO. Buch has presented at several regional, state and national conferences including AASB, CLAS, AASBO and ASBO International. She also serves as a mentor in the AASBO training program for new CSFOS.

“AASBO seeks to recognize, through this award, the dedication that individuals bring to their communities, their profession, and their school district in everyday life, identifying school business officials devoted to going above and beyond to do their job and serve their community,” the association said in a statement. “AASBO seeks to recognize individuals who are trying to make a difference in the lives of their peers and their subordinates and have set new standards for themselves and their colleagues in their profession. Lynn Buch is an outstanding selection for this award.”

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.