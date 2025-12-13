Homewood Best of 2025: 5 stories we loved

Profiles that stuck with us — for their heart, grace or surprise. These weren’t just well told. They hit something deeper. From one family-owned pizzeria to a Holocaust survivor’s living witness, these five stories reflected Homewood’s human core in ways that won’t fade with the calendar.

“Full speed ahead: Johnny Montgomery’s life in overdrive” (by Emily Reed): From bootleg-runner roots to eight Ironman World Championships, then hard turns through loss, sobriety and service, Johnny’s story is Alabama sports and human endurance in one frame — equal parts sting and light.

“A living testament: Riva Hirsch at 91” (by Sarah Owens): Riva survived the Nazi concentration camps as a child and has spent her life insisting the world remember. This was a riveting profile of a neighbor whose story cuts through noise and denial with the authority of a lived life.

“Class of 2025: Born into virtual, ready to zoom IRL” (by Emily Reed, with Creator Collective student contributions): These seniors were born with the iPhone, schooled through lockdown, and graduated under the shadow — and promise — of AI. Sharp voices, grounded quotes and a clear picture of how this class sees the world they’re walking into.

“The Last Supper at DeVinci’s” (by Tim Stephens): A 64-year run ended Aug. 10, and the goodbye was pure Homewood — crowds, hugs, sticky tablecloths and one final Mona Lisa pizza. It read like a love letter to a room where first dates, anniversaries and post-graduation dinners stacked up across generations.

“Dancing through the pain: Samantha Dillashaw” (by April Coffey): An eighth-grader who spent months in a wheelchair finds her way back to show choir, the HMS Dance Team and a packed schedule. No clichés — just hard details, dry humor and the good kind of goosebumps.