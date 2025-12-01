Homewood Best of 2025: 5 people who moved the needle

Leaders, change agents and steady hands — these five helped shape the year’s direction, through elections, service and execution. In a year that saw both transition and momentum, their contributions reflect a city focused on structure, safety and future-minded planning.

Councilor Jennifer Andress announced she is running for Mayor of Homewood on June 5, 2025.

Jennifer Andress (mayor): Homewood’s first woman elected mayor won in a walk in August — about 71% — and inherits a cleaner runway thanks to a retooled structure she championed. Her message has been consistent — accessible, transparent and focused on policy while the city manager runs day-to-day. But there’s an active agenda ahead, so it’s off and running.

Council President Alex Wyatt speaks at the Finance Committee meeting on Sept. 9, 2024.

Alex Wyatt (interim mayor): One year, a lot of lift. Wyatt helped land the revised Piggly Wiggly incentive package, pushed a downtown police substation across the goal line and worked the budget process with an eye toward infrastructure and operations. He exits with the table set for the new administration.

Glen Adams came on as the new city manager of Homewood on March 5, 2025.

Glen Adams (city manager, interim): The day-to-day quarterback for the transition pulled together a $128.5 million plan with $27.3 million for schools, 3.5% COLA and 5% merit, and a capital slate that treats facilities and drainage like essentials.

From left: Homewood Police Chief Tim Ross, Sgt. Trent Ricketts and Mayor Alex Wyatt pose at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce January luncheon where Ricketts was honored as the Officer of the Year. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce held its annual January luncheon, featuring the state-of-the-city address, on Jan. 21.

Sgt. Trent Ricketts (Homewood PD): Named 2024 Officer of the Year (for the third time), Ricketts’ investigations into human trafficking and child-exploitation cases were a big reason crime fell 17% year-over-year. His caseload stretched across state lines, yielding arrests, victim recoveries and real prevention work in schools.

Chris Lane will run for mayor of Homewood in the 2020 election.

Chris Lane (Ward 3 council): Down in August, up in September. Lane flipped a 179-vote deficit to win the runoff and complete the new five-member council, running on transparency and fiscal discipline. The margin tells you the electorate was paying attention.