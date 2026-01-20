Homewood author explores the meaning of happiness in new book

× Expand Photos courtesy of Richard Simmons. Author Richard Simmons III Author Richard Simmons III, a Homewood resident and Mountain Brook High School alumnus, recently released his latest book, “Reflections on Happiness: in a Broken and Chaotic World,” which explores the nature of happiness through themes such as purpose, character, relationships and identity.

After reading about a Yale University course called “Psychology and the Good Life” and seeing the struggle many face to find happiness, Richard Simmons III felt led to write a book exploring the topic.

Simmons’ “Reflections on Happiness: in a Broken and Chaotic World” focuses on issues like relationships, character, work and identity, purpose, health, depression and mortality. He spent about a year researching the topic and reading dozens of books on the issue, and he found the number of books published on happiness went from 50 in 2000 to 4,000 in 2008.

“It’s a real problem we didn’t have 30 to 40 years ago,” he said. “I think there’s a desire for people to deal with this issue. Ultimately, I want the book to make an impact and help people who may be struggling with life and finding happiness.”

This will be the 13th book for the Homewood resident and Mountain Brook High School alumnus. He’s also written books like “The True Measure of a Man” and “The Power of a Humble Life.” Simmons says he strives to live out the teachings in his books and hopes readers can find takeaways, as well. In particular, he hopes his latest book sparks renewed happiness.

“So many people believe that happiness is going to come from pleasure and achievement,” Simmons said. “But the problem is after you’ve experienced something that’s very pleasurable, the thrill is gone within a day or two. There’s no permanence to the happiness from the world because it fades.”

He says happiness is more of an experience and that the main ingredient is living wisely. “The person you become and character you develop are what determine the level of happiness you’ll experience,” Simmons said.

As a former businessman who is now the founding director of The Center for Executive Leadership, Simmons said the most meaningful part of the book to him was the section on how men often base their worth on their work.

“So many men get their identity based on what they do, how well they perform or how much money they make,” Simmons said. “It makes them compare themselves to other men. It can make for a really depressing life.”

That’s a key focus of The Center for Executive Leadership, a faith-based ministry with headquarters on Union Hill Drive between Homewood and Mountain Brook. The Center hosts weekly Bible studies attended by about 700 men, offers counseling and will celebrate 25 years as a nonprofit organization in December.

“I want men to realize they have the opportunity to interact and discuss the substantive issues of life with other men at The Center,” Simmons said. “It’s very fulfilling to help another man who is struggling. I feel like this is what God has called me to do, and we’re making a difference in people’s lives.”

Visit thecenterbham.org for more information on The Center, and visit richardsimmons3.com to see Simmons’ other books, podcast and blog. “Reflections on Happiness” will be available at The Center, local churches, retail stores and local bookshops like Little Professor.