Homewood’s own: Arts council presents the life and work of Dorothy ‘Dot’ Jones

× Expand Kelli S. Hewett Homewood Arts Council members hang artwork of late Homewood artist Dorothy “Dot” Jones Homewood Arts Council members Shannon Schneider, left, and Terri Miller, right, hang a painting by late Homewood artist Dorothy “Dot” Jones, whose work is now on exhibit at City Hall. Jones was a longtime artist and arts educator who excelled in a range of styles and mediums. She was born in 1926, which coincides with the city’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

Homewood is celebrating a 100-year legacy of artistry, mentorship and community in 2026. To kick off the 2026 calendar year of art at city hall, the Homewood Arts Council is featuring works by the late Dorothy “Dot” Griffis Jones — a beloved painter and teacher whose influence has quietly shaped Birmingham’s cultural landscape for decades.

The new city hall installation showcases Jones’ range — from rigorous representational still lifes to luminous abstracts that reveal her love of geometry and deliberate and patient process. Jones, who passed away in 2022, was born on February 14, 1926. Her family moved to Homewood when she was a toddler.

“We’re excited,” said Terri Miller of the Homewood Arts Council. “She lived in Homewood almost all her life — this was a natural fit. Her centennial aligning with Homewood’s 100th makes this the right moment to celebrate her work.”

An opening reception to celebrate Dot Jones’ birthday, as well as her community and artistic contributions, is scheduled for Feb. 19, 5-7 p.m., at Homewood City Hall. It is open to the public.

Expand Submitted Dorothy "Dot" Jones Late Homewood artist Dorothy “Dot” Jones work is now on exhibit at City Hall.

The works of art were donated by Jones’ son, David Jones. For him, the exhibition ensures his mother’s influence continues not just in private homes but in a public space where art can transform daily experience.

“This was more than I could have hoped for,” Jones said. “I wanted her to leave an imprint in this place. When you walk in the front door [of city hall] and the first thing you see is paintings — that’s a good look. That means that this isn’t just some faceless place. The city cares about art.”

Dot Jones earned frequent awards and participated in numerous solo and group shows — around 70 by her family’s count — with works placed in private, corporate and institutional collections, including UAB.

While she worked in a variety of media styles, watercolor was “her superpower,” according to her son. She was an active member of the Watercolor Society of Alabama.

Jones’ work appeared in over 70 shows, including juried shows, solo exhibitions and group shows. She was also a longtime art educator, teaching at the Birmingham Museum of Art and UAB for decades while maintaining strong relationships with many of her students.

Her influences and inspirations ranged from Cezanne to Charles Sheeler to Robert Motherwell.

Former City Councilor Melanie Geer, who was also the art council liaison, helped coordinate the effort.

“Dot’s work is varied and interesting, as was her long career in the arts,” Geer said. “The Homewood Arts Council wants to honor Dot Jones … with this meaningful exhibit at city hall.”