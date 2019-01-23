HMS student to perform in 'Fun Home' at Terrific New Theatre

× Expand Submitted by Dana Levering. Emma Brooke Levering, a 12-year-old 6th grader at Homewood Middle School, will be performing the role of Small Allison in the musical “Fun Home,” showing at Terrific New Theatre at Pepper Place.

Opening night is set for Thursday, Jan. 24, and the show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings with Sunday matinees through Feb. 9, and it may be extended.

Based on the true story of the life of Allison Bechdel and her graphic novel of the same name, “Fun Home” is a coming-of-age journey of self-discovery for Allison as she reflects upon three stages of her life — as a young child, as a college student and as an adult. Allison’s family runs a funeral (Fun) home, which adds an interesting dynamic to the show. In 2015, the Broadway show won five Tony awards including Best Musical.

Emma Brooke performs alongside a “terrific" cast and is directed by David Strickland, with music direction by Jay Tumminello.

For more information, tickets and a full cast list, visit TNT’s website at terrificnewtheatre.com/fun-home.

