HMS student to play Clara in 'Nutcracker'

Submitted by Molly Heathcock Julia Anne Heathcock will be performing as Clara in Birmingham Ballet's "The Nutcracker."

Homewood resident Julia Anne Heathcock will be performing as Clara in Birmingham Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for performances at the Alabama Theatre at the end of November.

Heathcock is a sixth grader at Homewood Middle School and worked very hard for this opportunity.

She is the daughter of Jason and Molly Heathcock and began ballet lessons at age 2. She currently dances six days a week and is a member of the Junior Company at Birmingham Ballet Academy.

To prepare for the role of Clara, Heathcock has practiced 6-8 hours every Saturday and also rehearses during weekday classes. She has performed in “The Nutcracker” and “The Mutt-cracker” for five years.

See her perform in “The Mutt-cracker” on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and “The Nutcracker” night performance on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for both performances through Ticketmaster. Contact tickets@birminghamballet.com or visit birminghamballet.com/Performances/Nutcracker or birminghamballet.com/Performances/Mutt-cracker.

