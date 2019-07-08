HEC recognizes second year as Tree City

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Milam. The Alabama Forestry Commission and Homewood Environmental Commission recognize Homewood’s TreeCity U.S.A. status. Left to right: Hazel McLean, Jefferson County Forester Juan Merriweather, HECmember Julie Price, HEC Chair Amy Milam, Forestry Commission Partnerships Coordinator KatieWiswall and Will Stogner.

The Homewood Environmental Commission was recognized by the Alabama Forestry Commission on June 25 for beginning Homewood’s second year as a Tree City U.S.A.

The Tree City U.S.A. program, as part of the Arbor Day Foundation, requires cities to make ongoing investments in planting and protecting their urban trees in order to qualify for the recognition. Homewood’s investment includes the Green Skies Over Homewood native seed-to-tree plantings, encouraging residential planting and funding plantings on public and school properties.

The Forestry Commission presented plaques and documentation to the city at Central Park in honor of the completion of Homewood’s first year in the program and its qualification for a second year.

Submitted by Amy Milam.