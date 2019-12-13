Hallman promotes sports, support at Homewood Police Foundation luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Janie Shelswell-White. The Homewood Police Foundation Board with Gene Hallman, pictured left to right: Merrick Wilson, JimboHead, Gene Hallman, John Krontiras (President), Blake McGarrah, Kelly Seibels and Rachel Reynolds.

Gene Hallman knows how important it is to develop partnerships with local police ahead of major sporting events. As the co-founder of Bruno Event Team, he’s attracted World Cup soccer and the Regions Tradition golf tournament to Alabama.

Well-trained law enforcement has been critical to their success.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Hallman was the keynote speaker at the annual Back Our Blue Luncheon that brought community and corporate leaders from across the metro area together to raise money and awareness for the Homewood Police Foundation. Over 200 attendees packed Rosewood Hall to show their own support for Homewood Police and the programs that the Foundation funds and to hear about the upcoming 2021 World Games.

Hallman talked about the economic impact the games will have but also stressed the critical role that law enforcement plays.

“Having a strong police presence is the key to keeping participants and attendees safe, especially in today’s climate where any event or city can be a target for violence,” Hallman said. “That’s why we have to support our men and women in blue.”

In addition to being the keynote speaker, Hallman was a table sponsor and donated passes to the Regions Tradition and Honda Indy Grand Prix that were auctioned during the luncheon.

This year’s luncheon raised over $32,000 for the Homewood Police Foundation, which will be used to help support needs within the department that aren’t covered in the annual budget, including benevolence funds, the care of retired K9s, SRO programs and community events/outreach, among other initiatives.

Back Our Blue Sponsors were BL Harbert International, Brookwood Baptist Health, Capstone Real Estate Investments, LLC, CMH Architects, Hematology & Oncology Associates of Alabama, McPherson Oil, Regions Bank, Robins & Morton, Servis1st Bank and Trust Building Services.

Table Sponsors were Abbey Residential, Alabama Power, Bruno Event Team, Bryant Bank, Byars-Wright Insurance, Cade, Crenshaw & Associates, Glen Dorough, Hamburger Heaven, Homewood Rotary, Jefferson County D.A., Danny Carr, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rob & Bob Riley, Skier’s Marine, Waldrop, Stewart & Kendrick and Weil Wrecker.

Submitted by Janie Shelswell-White.