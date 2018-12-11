Greenspace Initiative donates to Homewood Police Foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Janie Shelswell-White Left to right: Amber Kustos, Carolyn Buck, Betsy McGuire, John Krontiras, Jane Reed Ross and Jess Blankenship at a check presentation for the Homewood Police Foundation on Dec. 7, 2018.

Members of the Homewood Greenspace Initiative presented the Homewood Police Foundation with a $2,000 check on Dec. 7.

The check was in thanks for the Police Department’s support of a park pop-up held in the fall, which demonstrated what a pocket park on the police headquarters property could look like. The Greenspace Initiative wants to turn the property into a park when the police move to their new headquarters in mid-2019.

Police Foundation President John Krontiras accepted the check, and members of the Initiative were joined by Carolyn Buck from Freshwater Land Trust.

Submitted by Homewood Police Foundation