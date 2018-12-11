Greenspace Initiative donates to Homewood Police Foundation

by

Members of the Homewood Greenspace Initiative presented the Homewood Police Foundation with a $2,000 check on Dec. 7.

The check was in thanks for the Police Department’s support of a park pop-up held in the fall, which demonstrated what a pocket park on the police headquarters property could look like. The Greenspace Initiative wants to turn the property into a park when the police move to their new headquarters in mid-2019.

Police Foundation President John Krontiras accepted the check, and members of the Initiative were joined by Carolyn Buck from Freshwater Land Trust.

Submitted by Homewood Police Foundation

Tags

by

Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues