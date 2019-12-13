Ghigna named library champion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charity Huter. Front row left to right: Cristina Castor and Aaliyah Taylor. Back row left to right: Mary Eller, Charles Ghigna, Laura Tucker.

On Dec. 3, nationally known poet and author Charles Ghigna, also known as Father Goose, was awarded the Jefferson County Library Cooperative’s Library Champion Award for Homewood Public Library.

Over the years, Ghigna has done numerous free programs for the Homewood Public Library, is an avid library user who has done much of his research for his books at the Homewood Public Library and debuts many of his books at the Homewood Public Library book launch events.

Ghigna is loved by Homewood Public Library staff members, patrons and the community. He is not only a Library Champion but a champion of libraries and librarians throughout the country.

Submitted by Heather Cover.