Get To Know: Tim Curry, HFD apparatus operator

Expand Photo courtesy of Tim Curry. Tim Curry is an apparatus operator for the Homewood Fire Department.

Tim Curry is an apparatus operator on Truck Four at Station One with the Homewood Fire Department.

Q: Tell us about your role with the fire department.

A: As an apparatus operator, it is my duty to get the truck to and from the calls. Truck Four has a multitude of resources on it, including EMS and rescue equipment, that we are able to use in a multitude of ways throughout the city.

Q: How long have you been a firefighter?

A: I’ve been a firefighter for the city of Homewood for about seven years now.

Q: What made you want to be a firefighter?

A: I didn’t necessarily want to be a firefighter growing up, like a lot of firemen do. I started going to college for architecture. Then I saw an EMT class and I was like, “That would be good information to know for whatever career field you’re in.” And then, I haven’t looked back since.

Q: What is your favorite part of the job?

A: My favorite part of the job is the camaraderie that comes along with it. We spend a third of our year with the people that we serve with; that’s 24 [hours] on, 48 off. So, it becomes more than just coworkers. We become a family.

Q: Tell us something people might be surprised to learn about you.

A: Something you might be surprised to learn about me is I like paperwork, and you would be surprised how much paperwork there is to do throughout the day at the fire station.