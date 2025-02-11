Get To Know: Tim Curry, HFD apparatus operator

by

Tim Curry is an apparatus operator on Truck Four at Station One with the Homewood Fire Department. 

Q: Tell us about your role with the fire department.

A: As an apparatus operator, it is my duty to get the truck to and from the calls. Truck Four has a multitude of resources on it, including EMS and rescue equipment, that we are able to use in a multitude of ways throughout the city.

Q: How long have you been a firefighter?

A: I’ve been a firefighter for the city of Homewood for about seven years now.

Q: What made you want to be a firefighter?

A: I didn’t necessarily want to be a firefighter growing up, like a lot of firemen do. I started going to college for architecture. Then I saw an EMT class and I was like, “That would be good information to know for whatever career field you’re in.” And then, I haven’t looked back since. 

Q: What is your favorite part of the job?

A: My favorite part of the job is the camaraderie that comes along with it. We spend a third of our year with the people that we serve with; that’s 24 [hours] on, 48 off. So, it becomes more than just coworkers. We become a family. 

Q: Tell us something people might be surprised to learn about you.

A:  Something you might be surprised to learn about me is I like paperwork, and you would be surprised how much paperwork there is to do throughout the day at the fire station.