Get to Know: Steve Sills, Homewood Middle School teacher

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I am Coach Steve Sills, also known as DJ Sillz. I am married to Lori Sills, and we have three daughters. Makiyah is 24 and a graduate of Homewood High School and UAB. She earned a track scholarship at UAB and was a conference champion in hurdles. Kaylee is 18, a cheerleader at Homewood, and is headed to Alabama. Our youngest is Skylar, who is 9 and attends Edgewood Elementary.

I attended Tennessee Tech University, where I had a football scholarship, and I’m from Chattanooga, Tennessee. I earned my master’s at UAB. I moved to Birmingham because I played arena football for the Birmingham Steeldogs in 2005.

I DJ tons of events in Homewood — Homecoming, Sadies, Witches Ride for Halloween, weddings for former students, pep rallies and more. I also DJ for most of the Over the Mountain schools, including Mountain Brook, Hoover, Thompson, Pelham and Vestavia.

I’ve DJ’d for Nike events at the Super Bowl for Coach Deion Sanders. I’ve also DJ’d for the PGA College Championships, the Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, the World Games, Birmingham Legion at Protective Stadium and more than 200 weddings.

Q: What do you teach at Homewood Middle School, and how long have you been teaching?

A: I teach a class called Career & Character, which is an elective at HMS. It’s more of a life skills type class. I teach students how to type correctly from the home row, how to tie a tie, oral presentations, résumés and interview skills.

I’ve been teaching and coaching for 19 years. I’ve coached football for 18 years and track for 11.

Q: Tell our readers about ways you have encouraged good character in Homewood schools.

A: I have a club at HMS called TRENDSETTERS. This is a community service club that helps our school, the community and more. When I created the club in 2007, I had 40 boys. Now we have 380 students — both boys and girls. We assist with Rise Against Hunger, cheer at basketball games for adults with special needs, host supply drives and toy drives for children who lost their homes in an apartment fire last year, write letters to veterans, volunteer at elementary school festivals and more.

Q: Where did you get the idea to reward good character with sneakers?

A: Two years ago, my wife Lori and I wanted to bless a student with our own money once or twice a month by rewarding a deserving student with a fresh pair of kicks. We did that a couple of times then decided to reach out to the community and close friends to see if they would support the initiative.

Q: It is such an exciting event to see students rewarded with sneakers at the pep rallies. How many students do you think have received sneakers through your program so far? How do you determine what students have shown good character and should be awarded?

A: Students get rewarded with shoes for good character — being responsible, honest, respectful and making grades. Teachers can nominate students throughout the district. In the last two years, we’ve given out almost 300 pairs of shoes.

Q: How do you raise money to buy the sneakers for students?

A: After purchasing the first two pairs ourselves, members of the Homewood community began donating as well. I contacted Hibbett and got connected with the CEO — they were happy to assist. Additionally, I’ve had fundraisers in the community, and people reach out and Venmo me. Homewood teachers have chipped in by grade level and individually, donating money for shoes.