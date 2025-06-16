Get to know: Rolanda Holt, Cowboys Jr.

Expand Photo by Tim Stephens Rolanda “Ro” Holt is a cashier at the Cowboys Jr. gas station in Homewood.

Q: Tell us a bit about yourself. How long have you been working at BP?

A: I’ve worked here for nine years. I'm from Meridian, Mississippi. I've been in Birmingham since 1997.

Q: What brought you to Birmingham?

A: Trying to stay out of trouble.

Q: You’re a big sports fan. Who’s your favorite team?

A: Tennessee. Go Vols. I love all sports though.

Q: How did Tennessee become your favorite team?

A: Pat Summitt, the women’s basketball coach. In the summer of 1989, I became a Tennessee fan. I was crazy about her and I’ve just liked them ever since.

Q: What’s it like being a Vol surrounded by all these Alabama and Auburn fans?

A: It was hard at first, but I'm used to it now. People are starting to be more friendly here now.

Q: What do you do here at the store? And what do you like most about your job?

A: I cook, cashier and stock. I like the people that come in the store, especially the ones who talk noise with me about football.

Q: What all do you cook here?

A: For breakfast, I make biscuits. I do toast, waffles, hash browns, pork chops and chicken. And then for lunch, I do hamburgers, hot dogs, wings, pizza and pulled pork sandwiches. We have people who come in just for the food. I like that. I like to meet people.