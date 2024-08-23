Get to know: Lexi Bresnan, Education Director at The Homewood Theatre

× Expand Lexi Bresnan is the Education Director at Homewood Theatre and is an actress in their upcoming production of "But Why Bump Off Barnaby?"

Q: How did you get involved with acting/performing?

A: I started acting when I was in high school. I actually got accidentally put into the theater elective, and was in one of the one-acts at the end of the semester and absolutely fell in love with it and proceeded to be in all of the shows after that. And then I— When I graduated high school, I auditioned at Belmont University, and that's where I got my BFA in Theatre Performance. And, after that, I started doing children's theater tours as well.

Q: Who inspires you as a performer?

A: My biggest theatrical inspiration is probably Barrett Wilbert Reed. She played Janice in "Mean Girls," as well as she was in "Heathers" and several other things on Broadway. But she has an amazing voice, and I really admire the characters that she plays and the amount of work that goes into it.

Q: What is your favorite/most memorable performance?

A: My favorite performance was my senior year of college. I played Molly in "Peter and the Starcatcher," which is a prequel to “Peter Pan.” It was awesome. I got to play a 13-year-old kid and really just have fun. And, we got to do it in the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. It was our very first show in there. It was a huge theater, and we got to really play around with the orchestra pit and the set. And, it was just lots of fun and my cast was amazing and my director was amazing and I loved it.

Q: Tell us about an upcoming performance.

A: So, my upcoming performance is with Homewood Theatre, where I actually reside as the Education Director, but now I'm getting to see it in a new capacity and I'm gonna be a performer in "But Why Bump Off Barnaby?" I'll be playing Magnolia, the maid, and I am super excited. It's at the end of October, beginning of November, and this will be my first time performing as an actor with Homewood Theatre, rather than being behind the scenes as their Education Director.

Q: Where can people see you perform next?

A: You can see me next in "But Why Bump Off Barnaby?" at Homewood Theatre, Oct. 24 through Nov. 3.