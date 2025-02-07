Get to know: Junior League of Birmingham president Jessica Hopper

Jessica Hopper is the president of the Junior League of Birmingham, a nonprofit that focuses on fostering leadership skills among women in the area. In this interview, she shares some information about the organization, including details on their upcoming Little Black Dress Initiative.

Q: Tell us about your organization.

A: The Junior League of Birmingham is an organization of over 2,000 women looking to advance women's leadership through collaborative community impact, volunteer opportunities and trainings.

Q: What is your role with the organization and how did you get involved?

A: My name is Jessica Hopper, and I'm the 103rd president of the Junior League of Birmingham.

I was inspired to join the league over 13 years ago by both my mother [and] other community mentors, and it has led to a very fulfilled career and a deeper feeling of belonging within our community.

Q: Who does your organization serve?

A: The Junior League of Birmingham supports women, children and families by collaborating with other nonprofit agencies around the Central Alabama area.

Q: Tell us why your mission is important.

A: The Junior League of Birmingham has a rich history of investing in our community, not only with direct funding, but also with direct volunteer support of skilled volunteers. Our thoughtfully curated group of community projects is a great way for women in our community to invest in their neighborhoods.

Q: How can people get involved/help?

A: The Junior League of Birmingham is always looking for more passionate women that are willing to help us expand our mission.

Coming up in March, we have our Little Black Dress Initiative, which I hope you will see across all of your social media platforms.

And, if you are also a corporate sponsor with a mission to advance women's leadership, please visit jlbonline.com to help us support our mission.