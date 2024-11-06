Get to know: Homewood Theatre actor David Coker

David Coker is a local actor involved with the Homewood Theatre, who is acting in the theatre’s upcoming production of “A Christmas Memory”—opening on Dec. 5.

Q: How did you get involved in performing?

A: So, I've been involved in acting and performing since elementary school, all the way through the Vestavia Hills school system and then on to the University of Montevallo, and I have been lucky and blessed enough to be involved with several different community theaters here in the Greater Birmingham area. So, it's been an ongoing interest of mine for a number of years.

Q: Who inspires you as a performer?

A: Who inspires me as a performer? That's a great question. Certainly, my faith. Family and beloved friends certainly inspire me as well.

And then, my fellow castmates, the folks that you share the stage with, certainly inspire me as well. I want to be a good team player and play well alongside them.

Q: What is your favorite/most memorable performance?

A: Any performance where you're able to create a memory for the folks that are in the audience would have to be a favorite role.That, as well as the current role that I'm playing and, hopefully, the next role down the road are all favorites.

Q: Tell us about an upcoming performance.

A: Well, in this next upcoming performance, I am the understudy for the wonderful Russell Jones in "A Christmas Memory" there at Homewood Theatre.

Russell is such a great guy, and he's gonna do a great job. There are a couple of performances that he's not able to make due to a conflict, so I'm happy to step in and assume the role on those dates where he cannot. And so, it's great to work with him, as well as with Kyle Bass and the rest of the cast, and great to be back at Homewood Theatre again.

Q: What performances do you have upcoming in the next year or so?

A: What performances do I have upcoming in the next year or so? I don't know.

Hopefully, there are some more performances coming up or more opportunities coming up with Homewood Theatre, and, hopefully, some other theaters in the great theater scene we have in the greater Birmingham area. We'll just have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves.