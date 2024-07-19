Get to know: Homewood PD corporal Jordan Suggs

× Expand Jordan Suggs is a corporal with Homewood Police Department.

Q: How long have you been an officer?

A: I've been a police officer now for 10.5 years, all 10.5 with the Homeland Police Department. Currently, I'm a corporal assigned to the police K-9 unit with my partner Vulcan, who I have been with since 2018. Uh, we work day shift patrol together and we also partake in community relations.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in law enforcement?

A: What inspired me to pursue a career in law enforcement was my father, he was a police officer in the town I grew up in and I was able to see the impact he had on the community and I was inspired to do the same.

Q: What is the best part about your job?

A: The best part of my job is definitely being able to engage and serve the community. I love being able to interact with the children in the community and make a positive impact on their lives and let them know as police officers, we're here to help them and to keep them safe.

Q: What is something you enjoy doing away from work?

A: What I enjoy doing most on my time off is spending time with my family and my friends. I love spending a day at the pool with my wife and my children. Um, I enjoy meeting coworkers and friends out for dinner. And I always love a good round of golf.

Q: What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

A: Something interesting people may not know about me is I'm on a competitive adult kickball team. And we've won several championships, so I would say we're pretty solid.