Get to know: Homewood firefighter Brenden Pickens

Brenden Pickens, a firefighter and EMT with the Homewood Fire Department. In this interview, he shares what he loves about his job and how he began firefighting.
Q: Tell us about your role with the fire department.
A: My name is Brenden Pickens. I'm a firefighter/EMT, Homewood Fire Department Truck Four, B shift.
Q: How long have you been a firefighter?
A: I did one year volunteer prior to starting at Homewood, and I've been at Homewood now for two years.
Q: What made you want to be a firefighter?
A: I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was about four. Then, as I got older and learned more about the job, I knew it was the right fit for me.
Q: What is your favorite part of the job?
A: That's a tough one because there's so many. But, if I had to pick a few, I would say the brotherhood, helping others and definitely the cooking, for sure.
Q: Tell us something people might be surprised to learn about you.
A: Something people may find interesting about me is that I started in the fire service at 18 years old.