Get to know: Homewood firefighter Brenden Pickens

Brenden Pickens, a firefighter and EMT with the Homewood Fire Department. In this interview, he shares what he loves about his job and how he began firefighting.

Q: Tell us about your role with the fire department.

A: My name is Brenden Pickens. I'm a firefighter/EMT, Homewood Fire Department Truck Four, B shift.

Q: How long have you been a firefighter?

A: I did one year volunteer prior to starting at Homewood, and I've been at Homewood now for two years.

Q: What made you want to be a firefighter?

A: I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was about four. Then, as I got older and learned more about the job, I knew it was the right fit for me.

Q: What is your favorite part of the job?

A: That's a tough one because there's so many. But, if I had to pick a few, I would say the brotherhood, helping others and definitely the cooking, for sure.

Q: Tell us something people might be surprised to learn about you.

A: Something people may find interesting about me is that I started in the fire service at 18 years old.