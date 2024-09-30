Get to know: Homewood FD Deputy Chief Matt Hall

Matt Hall is Homewood Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief and has been with the department for over 20 years. In this interview, he shares what he loves about his job and why he wanted to become a firefighter.

Q: Tell us about your role with the fire department.

A: Hey, my name is Matt Hall, and I'm Homewood Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief. My role is to fill in for our fire chief, Brandon Broadhead, when he's unavailable. Additionally, I work together with the senior staff to carry out Homewood Fire Department's mission. Additionally, my job is to make sure that all of our officers have the tools and resources they need to take care of the citizens of Homewood and to do their job efficiently.

Q: How long have you been a firefighter?

A: I was hired by the Homewood Fire Department on Dec. 16 of 2003. So, this year will mark 21 years that I've been in the fire service.

Q: What made you want to be a firefighter?

A: I've always had a servant's heart. I've always been the type of person I love helping other people in need. My first job was at the YMCA as a lifeguard and, over the years there, several of my coworkers were in the fire service already, and just by talking with them and training with them and learning from them it was just a job that I knew that I wanted to be a part of. And then, obviously, after Sept. 11, that really reinforced my desire to become a firefighter.

Q: What is your favorite part of the job?

A: Besides getting to help people and, obviously, getting to fight fires—which, unfortunately, I don't get to do much in this role anymore—I would have to say being a part of a true,worldwide family. Recently I got to travel to Australia and met several firemen, and the way that they welcomed me and my wife, Kelly Ann, just because we share the same profession and passion. It was just amazing.

Q: Tell us something people might be surprised to learn about you.

A: Well, my wife Kelly and our five kids call Pelham home now. I actually grew up in Homewood. Lived on Morris Boulevard, went to Edgewood Elementary and the middle school and graduated from Homewood High School in 1998. My family and I went to Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church. My dad was a police officer and a city councilman, and my kids, Chance and Logan, also grew up in Homewood and graduated from HomewoodHigh School.