Get to know: Homewood FD apparatus operator Tim Curry

Tim Curry is an apparatus operator with Homewood Fire Department. In this interview, he shares what he does on the day-to-day as part of his job and the path he took to becoming a firefighter.

Q: Tell us about your role with the fire department.

A: Hey, everybody. I'm Tim Curry. I'm an apparatus operator on Truck Four. As an apparatus operator, it is my duty to get the truck to and from the calls. Truck Four has a multitude of resources on it, including EMS and rescue equipment, that we are able to use in a multitude of ways throughout the city.

Q: How long have you been a firefighter?

A: I've been a firefighter for the city of Homewood for about seven years now. I spent just over a year at Station Two in Edgewood and I've been at Station One for about six years.

Q: What made you want to be a firefighter?

A: I didn't necessarily want to be a firefighter growing up like a lot of firemen do. I started going to college for architecture. Then I saw an EMT class and I was like, that would be good information to know for whatever career field you're in. And then, I haven't looked back since. Went straight from EMT to paramedic. Then, got hired on at Homewood and through fire school. And, I've been doing it for seven years now.

Q: What is your favorite part of the job?

A: My favorite part of the job is the camaraderie that comes along with it. We spend a third of our year with the people that we serve with; that's 24 on, 48 off. So, it becomes more than just coworkers. We become a family.

Q: Tell us something people might be surprised to learn about you.

A: Something you might be surprised to learn about me is I like paperwork, and you would be surprised how much paperwork there is to do throughout the day at the fire station. I like just being organized and using Excel and Word to really make the day flow smooth and organize information because we have a lot of paperwork to do throughout the day. And, if you can do it efficiently and stay organized, then it makes the day go a lot smoother.