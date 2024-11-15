Get to know: Homewood Chamber's Office and Events Manager Courtney Heath

Courtney Heath is the new Office and Events Manager at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. In this interview, she shares what she’s looking forward to in this new role and what she loves about Homewood.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: Hi, I'm Courtney Heath and I'm the new Office and Events Manager here at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. Although I did not grow up in Alabama, I have lived here, raised my children here and worked here for the last 27 years.

Q: What’s the best part about living here?

A: I could go on and on about all the things I love about living here in Homewood, but, probably, my favorite thing is just the variety of community events happening all around town all the time. You can always find something for everybody and every age group.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: After working at my church for the last 20 years, I just needed a change. I love the idea of serving this community that I love in a new exciting way.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: I think people would be surprised to learn that my husband and I still live in the same Homewood cottage that we bought when we got married, even though our family kept growing and growing. We just could never leave the home that we have created.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I would love to be better at remembering people's names when I meet them. I'm hoping this new job will help me get better at that, as I'vebeen meeting so many new people every day.