Get to know: Bitty & Beau's barista Molly Weaver

Molly Weaver works at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in Homewood, a cafe that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In this interview, Weaver shares how she started working at Bitty & Beau’s and what her favorite part of the job is.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: My name is Molly Weaver. I graduated from Spain Park with the class of [2023].

I really love sports, different sports.

Q: How did you start working at Bitty & Beau’s?

A: My mom told me about it at first, a couple months after I graduated. And, I wasn’t sure about it at first, but she told me I should do it, so that’s how I decided to work here.

Q: What’s your favorite part of working at Bitty & Beau’s?

A: The best part about working here at Bitty & Beau’s is interacting with all these customers and seeing how their day’s been and making their drinks and serving it to them with a smile.

Q: What’s something people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I love the Atlanta Braves. I love Auburn basketball, softball and gymnastics.

I started liking Atlanta back when I was in eighth grade, middle of eighth grade year.

Q: Do you watch professional basketball?

A: Yes, I do. I also love Atlanta’s professional [basketball] team.

Q: What’s one thing you would change about yourself?

A: I’m not sure, that’s kind of hard.

Well, I wish I could get rid of some of my sass I have sometimes.