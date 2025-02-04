Get to know: Bitty & Beau's barista Molly Weaver

Molly Weaver works at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in Homewood, a cafe that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In this interview, Weaver shares how she started working at Bitty & Beau’s and what her favorite part of the job is.
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: My name is Molly Weaver. I graduated from Spain Park with the class of [2023].
I really love sports, different sports.
Q: How did you start working at Bitty & Beau’s?
A: My mom told me about it at first, a couple months after I graduated. And, I wasn’t sure about it at first, but she told me I should do it, so that’s how I decided to work here.
Q: What’s your favorite part of working at Bitty & Beau’s?
A: The best part about working here at Bitty & Beau’s is interacting with all these customers and seeing how their day’s been and making their drinks and serving it to them with a smile.
Q: What’s something people would be surprised to learn about you?
A: I love the Atlanta Braves. I love Auburn basketball, softball and gymnastics.
I started liking Atlanta back when I was in eighth grade, middle of eighth grade year.
Q: Do you watch professional basketball?
A: Yes, I do. I also love Atlanta’s professional [basketball] team.
Q: What’s one thing you would change about yourself?
A: I’m not sure, that’s kind of hard.
Well, I wish I could get rid of some of my sass I have sometimes.