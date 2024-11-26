Get to know: Birmingham Boys Choir member Caleb Siegel

Caleb Siegel is a member of the Birmingham Boys Choir. In this interview, he shares what performances he’s looking forward to and who inspires him as a singer.

Q: How did you get involved with performing?

A: I got involved in the Birmingham Boys Choir when my mom asked me if I wanted to audition and I gave it a try, and I haven't looked back since.

Q: Who inspires you as a performer?

A: The choir at my church inspires me as a performer. I think they're pretty awesome. And, the tenors and basses in the Birmingham Boys Choir are pretty cool. I'm excited to be there one day.

Q: What is your favorite/most memorable performance?

A: My favorite performance that I've been apart of with the Birmingham Boys Choir is probably the Christmas concert in 2023. I just really loved all the music that we sang there and, in general, it was just a really special and memorable experience.

Q: Tell us about an upcoming performance.

A: An upcoming performance that I'm really excited about is the Christmas concert. I just love Christmas music in general and some of the songs that we sing this year. I'm excited.

Q: What performances do you have upcoming in the next year or so?

A: We have many concerts next semester, but the one I'm most excited about is probably the Taste of Birmingham, where you get to try delicious foods from different restaurants around Birmingham and to hear the choir perform.

I'm also really excited for the tour the choir is going on in May through multiple founding cities of America.