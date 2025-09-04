Get To Know: Ben Haskins, athletic coordinator for Homewood Parks & Recreation

× Expand Haskins

Ben Haskins has been an athletic coordinator with Homewood Parks and Recreation for a little more than a year. He helps coordinate the city's summer pool operations and sports programs.

Q: What is your day to day like in the summers?

A: I kind of go straight to the office because I'm either answering 100 emails or making sure the schedules are looking good. Because we’re dealing with a lot of teenagers, people want to take off. People are trying to change shifts. All kinds of things pop up. So that's kind of what I'm dealing with. The first part of the day is making sure people are actually going to show up to the pools.

Q: How did you end up in this role?

A: I got kind of into parks and rec not too long before coming to Homewood. But I lived close by and I grew up in this community as well, going to church here. So it was the right move for me and my family.

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: I really like when we get around to sports and stuff. So, flag football and volleyball are our next seasons that come up at the end of summer, going into fall. We put a ton of work into getting the seasons ready, and then as soon as they get up off the ground, just getting to be out there and seeing all the kids enjoy it.