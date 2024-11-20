Get to Know: Birmingham Boys Choir member Sebastian Gaffo

Sebastian Gaffo is a senior chorister in the Birmingham Boys Choir. In this interview, he shares what performances he’s looking forward to and how he got involved with the choir.

Q: How did you get involved with performing?

A: When I was six years old, I started taking piano lessons at the Samford Academy of the Arts. In fourth grade, my music teacher noticed how knowledgeable I was at music and nominated me for the Birmingham Boys Choir. I started in fifth grade.

Q: Who inspires you as a performer?

A: The person that inspires me most as a performer is my friend from the BBC, Caleb Siegel. He has very good stage presence when he's performing and also projects very well when he's singing, and his voice is always spot on.

Q: What is your favorite/most memorable performance?

A: My most memorable performance in the BBC was last year's Christmas concert. It was the first time I had ever gotten picked for a special ensemble in the BBC.

Q: Tell us about an upcoming performance.

A: One upcoming performance this year is the Three Choirs Festival with the Iron City Singers and the Birmingham Girls Choir. I am especially excited about this performance because my little sister recently joined the Birmingham Girls Choir.

Q: What performances do you have upcoming in the next year or so?

A: This year, I've had the special honor of being selected for this year's tour choir. We are going to Philadelphia in June where we will be singing in multiple performances, as well as touring the city.