Get to know: Author, artist Elizabeth Hubbard

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Hubbard. Artist and author Elizabeth Hubbard Elizabeth Hubbard, a Homewood artist and author, draws on her childhood in Mountain Brook and her experience with hearing loss to create inclusive stories that reflect belonging and resilience.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I was born with 96% hearing loss in both ears. I am able to hear in one ear with a hearing aid. I don’t like to talk about myself as deaf — I just have a hard time hearing. I grew up in Mountain Brook and went to Brenau College in Gainesville, Georgia. I got married, and we lived in Georgia for a while before moving back to Alabama. We settled in Homewood, and our children grew up in the schools there. I’m now a grandmother to five grandchildren between the ages of 1 and 6 — whew. I’ve spent my career as an artist in different mediums. I’ve done Raku pottery, painted abstracts, taught children’s classes and hosted networking events for other artists.

Q: “Summertime on West Moncrest” is inspired by your childhood in Mountain Brook. What memories from growing up there most shaped this story?

A: We played outside all the time. We rode our bikes, went to the creek, made dandelion crowns and played [in] each other’s yards. We’d go inside for lunch, and then it was back outside. There were no cell phones — it was a different experience than many kids have today. We loved the Crestline shops that had candy, hot dogs and Coke floats. Every Christmas, all the neighborhood kids would go to Ms. Reese’s house to make and decorate sugar cookies. We loved all the time we spent together.

Q: How did your experience growing up with a disability in Mountain Brook influence Lizzie the Lion’s character?

A: I went to speech and hearing therapy every day until fourth or fifth grade. Doctors weren’t sure if I’d ever learn to speak and thought I might need to go to a special school. My parents were very determined that I would be able to do anything I put my mind to. I learned to speak up for myself and others, and Lizzie the Lion portrays that characteristic in the book.

Q: How did working with illustrator Michelle Hazelwood-Hyde shape the final look and feel of the story?

A: She really brought my characters to life. They’re based on my sister and best friends growing up. I really wanted the animal characters to mirror the real people in my life. Michelle did a beautiful job of showing how our differences are beautiful. We worked together to pick the colors and flow of the visuals. She also helped me to include some special themes and messages, like the rainbow and diamonds on the end sheets, as a thank you to friends who’ve been there for me through the years.

Q: What would it have meant to you as a child to read a story like this — one where a character with a hearing aid is simply part of the adventure?

A: I would have loved having a story about someone who looked like me. I would have felt less alone. I think disabilities are more prominent than we even realize. Some people’s might not be as obvious or visible, but so many kids are feeling different in some way. I wanted everyone to feel included and recognized. And I wanted kids to see that what all kids really want is to play, have fun and belong.