Get to Know: Art in the Lot Artist John Woods

John Woods is a locally-based artist and founder of the Harlow Heritage Workshop. He will be participating in this year’s Art in the Lot event at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday.

What medium(s) do you work in?

I work primarily in wood, creating handcrafted home goods like cutting boards, spoons, and other heirloom-quality pieces. I especially enjoy highlighting the character of the wood—its knots, color variations, and imperfections that tell a story. Every piece is designed, crafted, and finished by hand in my small workshop in Edgewood.

What or who influences your work?

My biggest influence is heritage—family, tradition, and the idea that a handmade object can carry meaning across generations. The name “Harlow” comes from my grandfather, who was a WWII veteran, a woodworker, and a lover of ice cream. That sense of legacy inspires everything I make. His example of creating things that were both beautiful and useful continues to guide my approach to craftsmanship.

When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands, but during the pandemic I found myself drawn to the creativity of woodworking in a new way. What started as a hobby quickly became a meaningful rhythm in my life. As friends and family began requesting custom pieces, I realized I might have something worth sharing more broadly.

Where can people see your work?

When the kids don’t have a game, I’m usually set up at Pepper Place on Saturday mornings. I also love participating in Art in the Lot, hosted by the Trinity Art Studio, which is doing great ministry through the arts. If you're local, you can follow along on Instagram to see where I’ll be next and what’s coming out of the workshop.

What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

By day, I work full-time in music ministry as a Worship Pastor, which means I spend a lot of time leading musical groups, planning worship services, and investing in people. Woodworking is a creative outlet that complements that part of my life—different tools, same heart. It’s all about beauty, purpose, and craftsmanship, whether in a sanctuary or a sawdust-filled workshop.