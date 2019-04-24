Get some exercise while fighting ovarian cancer at Motherwalk 5K

× Expand Photo courtesy of Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Runners will gather to raise money and awareness for ovarian cancer at the annual Motherwalk.

As many as 1,000 people are expected to gather at Homewood’s Central Park May 11 for the Motherwalk 5K and Fun Run.

This will be the 16th annual fundraiser held by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, according to Chris Sykes, foundation executive director.

“We want to honor those whose lives have been lost and celebrate the survivors,” Sykes said. “Our mission is to raise funds for research and awareness, and since the foundation was founded in 2004, we’ve given $1.4 million to ovarian cancer research.”

Day-of-race registration is at 6:30 a.m. followed by an 8 a.m. 5K start and 9 a.m. 1 mile Fun Run start.

Registration for the 5K, fun run and youth fun run can also be done online at motherwalk.com. Cost for both adult events is $30 before April 30 and $35 after April 30 until the morning of the race. The Youth Fun Run (ages 12 and younger) is $20 online and day of the race.

There is no entry fee for ovarian cancer survivors. All participants receive a T-shirt and gift bag.

Sykes said everyone is welcome to the Motherwalk 5K and Fun Run, whether a spectator or participant. There will be free children’s activities and visits from university mascots Big Al, Aubie and Blaze.

“We’ll have fundraising teams, those running and walking to honor a family member or friend, and others just wanting some exercise,” he said.

Sykes said Motherwalk and fundraising occasions are vital to saving lives.

“Ovarian cancer is a quiet, deadly disease that sneaks up on you, and unless detected early, survival is slim,” Sykes said. “Events like these and the other work of our foundation are aimed at educating people about the risks, symptoms and treatments of this terrible disease that effects 21,000 women each year and takes the life of 14,000 yearly.”

To register, donate or learn more information visit motherwalk.com.