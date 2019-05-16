Garage sale returns to SVLC

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Valley Lutheran Church. Shades Valley Lutheran Church’s annual garage sale will help the youth group pay for a summer mission trip.

Shades Valley Lutheran Church will hold their 17th annual garage sale on June 7-8 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale go toward expenses for their summer mission trip, which around 13 youths and two or three chaperones attend. This year, they will be traveling by church bus to Youngstown, Ohio, to assist the Martin Luther Lutheran Church in service projects.

“A lot of these kids have grown up together and go to school together, so it’s almost like a family outing,” said church secretary Sarah Beth Hall, who has a daughter in the youth group that is always involved in the sale.

Donations come from church members and their friends and include everything from clothes and furniture to kitchen accessories and table settings. The sale is held at the church, at 720 Shades Creek Parkway.

“The sale is completely run by our youth, along with our sister church, Shepherd of the Hills,” Hall said. “It takes us about a week to set up, and we run the sale for two days.”

Hall said they try to price the items reasonably, but their goal is to raise money for the trip.

“In the past, we have raised close to $9,000, and that’s usually our magic number,” she said. “We hope to raise that much again this year. We usually have a line waiting to enter the sale on Friday morning.”

Anything left over after the sale is donated to charity.

For information, visit shadesvalleylutheran.org or facebook.com/shadesvalleylutheran.