Frances Nance running for City Council in Ward 3, Place 2

Frances Nance is running for Homewood City Council in Ward 3, Place 2 in the upcoming election.

Nance, 35, is a stay-at-home mom and a former teller at Regions Bank. She has coordinated state senate campaigns in the past, and this is her first run for municipal office.

Nance said she looks forward to listening to and addressing the concerns of her constituents. She said she wants to be a voice for groups who may have been overlooked.

Nance believes she can bring fresh perspective to council, she said. She also said she wants to preserve the community’s character and help it evolve.

Nance volunteers with the Hall-Kent Elementary School PTO, and she is a former volunteer at Greater Birmingham Humane Society. She completed some college at Samford University.

For more information, email Nance at nanceforhomewoodcitycouncil@gmail.com.